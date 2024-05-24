Curd retires 11 straight and Duke beats Missouri for its first super regional win in program history

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Cassidy Curd retired 11 straight batters in relief of starter Jala Wright and tenth-seeded Duke beat seventh-seeded Missouri 6-3 on Friday for its first super regional win in program history. Duke (51-6) is one win away from advancing to its first Women’s College World Series. Francesca Frelick, who is third in the country in sacrifice flies, delivered a two-run shot in the second inning, her sixth homer of the season, to put Duke ahead 2-1. Kelly Torres scored on the play to reach 100 career runs. Two batters later, D’Auna Jennings drove it to the wall for an RBI triple, scoring Amiah Burgess from first for a two-run lead. Curd entered with two outs before stranding runners on first and second with a pop up.

