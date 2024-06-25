Cups thrown at England manager Gareth Southgate after a 0-0 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — England fans threw plastic beer cups in the direction of Gareth Southgate after a 0-0 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024. The England manager and his players went to applaud fans after the final whistle at Cologne Stadium. But plastic cups could be seen thrown onto the field despite the England team advancing to the round of 16 as winner of Group C. Southgate says “We’ve made England over the last six or seven years fun again. We’ve got to be very, very careful that it stays that way.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.