Cup Series regular Christopher Bell holds off Cole Custer to win Xfinity Series race at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Christopher Bell took the lead one final time coming out of the pits with four laps remaining and held off Cole Custer on an overtime restart Saturday to win the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway. Bell had the most dominant car as he led 109 of 150 laps. But he looked done when Sheldon Creed passed him low nine laps from the end and started to pull away. A final caution sent all the leaders into the pits, and Bell got back in front. Bell won his 19th career Xfinity race.

