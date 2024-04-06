Cup Series drivers seeking more consistency from NASCAR in applying the rules they all know

NASCAR Cup Series drivers want more consistency from the governing body and how decisions are made in the race command center. After NASCAR said Denny Hamlin jumped the overtime restart at Richmond Raceway last Sunday night and won the race, senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer said had it been earlier, it would have been more closely scrutinized. Earlier in the race, Sawyer said, there would have been more time to scrutinized it but at the end of a race, NASCAR doesn’t want to make an erroneous ruling. Hamlin said he was protecting his advantage gained on pit road.

