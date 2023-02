MILAN (AP) — Cremonese’s Serie A future looks ever more bleak after failing to continue its cup exploits in the league. Cremonese lost at home to Lecce 2-0 to leave it rock bottom of Serie A. It is 10 points from safety. Lecce inched 10 points above the relegation zone.

