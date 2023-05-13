Cup champ Larson rallies from 30th to win Darlington Xfinity race

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson rallied from 30th starting the final stage and bumped John Hunter Nemechek as they came out of the final turn to win the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on Saturday. It looked like the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion had lost his opportunity for the checkered flag when he was assessed a speeding penalty that dropped him to 30th before the final stretch. But there was Larson drag racing Nemechek for victory in the final moments. The cars touched as Nemechek attempted a winning pass and went sliding into the infield wall. It was Larson’s 14th career Xfinity win.

