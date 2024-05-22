Cunningham throws six scoreless, Vanderbilt defeats Florida 6-3 at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Cunningham pitched six scoreless innings, Vanderbilt turned six hits into six runs and the Commodores defeated Florida 6-3 in a single-elimination game at the SEC Tournament. The eighth-seeded Commodores advance to double-elimination play against top-seeded and national No. 1 Tennessee on Wednesday. Cunningham allowed five hits and struck out six. Brennan Seiber allowed a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. Vanderbilt scored two runs in the second and two in the fourth, with Matthew Polk and Braden Holcomb driving in a run each in both innings. Calvin Hewett belted a solo home run in the fifth and RJ Austin added a run-scoring single in the seventh.

