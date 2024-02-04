Cunha scores hat trick as Wolves beat Chelsea 4-2, handing Blues 2nd big EPL defeat this week

By The Associated Press
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s expensively assembled team has slumped to a second straight heavy loss in the Premier League. Wolverhampton followed Liverpool in taking apart Mauricio Pochettino’s team in a 4-2 victory. Chelsea was overrun in a 4-1 hammering at Anfield on Wednesday and was also picked off by Wolves. Brazil striker Matheus Cunha scored a hat trick at Stamford Bridge where jeers rang out at fulltime. Chelsea was quiet in the January transfer market after spending more than $1 billion in three previous windows. The team dropped to 11th place and below Wolves in another below-par league campaign under the club’s American ownership.

