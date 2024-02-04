Cunha scores hat trick as Wolves beat Chelsea 4-2, handing Blues 2nd big EPL defeat this week

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s expensively assembled team has slumped to a second straight heavy loss in the Premier League. Wolverhampton followed Liverpool in taking apart Mauricio Pochettino’s team in a 4-2 victory. Chelsea was overrun in a 4-1 hammering at Anfield on Wednesday and was also picked off by Wolves. Brazil striker Matheus Cunha scored a hat trick at Stamford Bridge where jeers rang out at fulltime. Chelsea was quiet in the January transfer market after spending more than $1 billion in three previous windows. The team dropped to 11th place and below Wolves in another below-par league campaign under the club’s American ownership.

