Cunha faces misconduct charge after post-match chaos at Wolves-Ipswich

By The Associated Press
Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy, left and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha vie for the ball,during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town, at Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Nigel French/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nigel French]

LONDON (AP) — Wolverhampton striker Matheus Cunha has been charged with misconduct after the Brazil international was seen barging into a member of Ipswich’s security team and grabbing the person’s glasses during an on-field melee following a Premier League match. Cunha was at the center of chaotic post-match scenes after Wolves conceded a stoppage-time goal to lose 2-1 to Ipswich at Molineux on Saturday. Cunha has scored eight goals and been the best player this season for a Wolves team that is in next-to-last place in the league and just fired its manager. Cunha will likely face a suspension if found guilty following the Football Association charge. Cunha has until Thursday to provide a response.

