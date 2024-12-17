Cunha faces misconduct charge after post-match chaos at Wolves-Ipswich

LONDON (AP) — Wolverhampton striker Matheus Cunha has been charged with misconduct after the Brazil international was seen barging into a member of Ipswich’s security team and grabbing the person’s glasses during an on-field melee following a Premier League match. Cunha was at the center of chaotic post-match scenes after Wolves conceded a stoppage-time goal to lose 2-1 to Ipswich at Molineux on Saturday. Cunha has scored eight goals and been the best player this season for a Wolves team that is in next-to-last place in the league and just fired its manager. Cunha will likely face a suspension if found guilty following the Football Association charge. Cunha has until Thursday to provide a response.

