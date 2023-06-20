Cummins smashes 44 to lead Australia to 2-wicket win over England in Ashes classic at Edgbaston

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Australia has won a thrilling Ashes opener by two wickets at Edgbaston. Captain Pat Cummins’ six-smashing 44 not out after Usman Khawaja’s patient 65 combined to give England’s “Bazball” cricket revolution a lesson from Down Under. Cummins hit two sixes and four fours. He shared a match-winning ninth-wicket partnership of 55 with Nathan Lyon in the last hour of the final day. Chasing 281 to win, Cummins hit the winning boundary against Ollie Robinson and Australia finished on 282-8 to disappoint a raucous crowd.

