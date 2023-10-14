Cumby’s 144 yards, 2 TDs lead Delaware in 21-6 win over North Carolina A&T

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kyron Cumby ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, leading Delaware to a 21-6 victory over North Carolina A&T. Marcus Yarns added 126 yards and the No. 8 FCS Fightin’ Blue Hens totaled 322 yards on the ground. Delaware held the Aggies to 196 total yards, which included only 31 yards passing. Cumby’s 25-yard run opened the scoring in the first quarter, and he added a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 14-3 halftime lead. Ryan O’Connor’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Jourdan Townsend pushed the lead to 21-3 in the third quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.