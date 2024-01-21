Cumber’s 3-pointer for New Mexico snaps No. 25 UNLV women’s MWC winning streak at 29

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Viane Cumber scored 22 points and hit her sixth 3-pointer of the game with 4 seconds left to lift New Mexico to a 69-66 victory over No. 25 UNLV, bringing a dramatic end to the Lady Rebels’ 29-game Mountain West Conference winning streak. UNLV took a 65-64 lead when Desi-Rae Young hit short jumper with 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter. After a UNLV timeout, Cumber hit a layup to put the Lobos up by one. After Young tied it by making one of two free throws with 24 seconds left, New Mexico called timeout. The Lobos let the clock wind down and with four seconds left Cumber sank what would be the winning 3-pointer. UNLV had a good look at a tying 3-pointer but it was off the mark.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.