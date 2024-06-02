Culpepper’s 3-run HR helps Kansas State beat Arkansas 7-6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Kaelen Culpepper hit a three-run home run as part of Kansas State’s six-run fifth inning and the Wildcats beat host Arkansas 7-6 at the Fayetteville Regional. Kansas State (34-24) will play Arkansas or Southeast Missouri State — which play earlier in the day — in the finals. Jackson Wentworth scattered seven hits and three walks across 5 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs to improve to 5-5 this season. Tyson Neighbors pitched the final 3 1/3 innings and earned his ninth save of the season. Ty Wilmsmeyer scored on a wild pitch and Peyton Stovall scored on an RBI single by Hudson White to give Arkansas (44-15) a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth but Culpepper’s shot in the bottom gave Kansas State the lead for good.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.