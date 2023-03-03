Cueto managed by Schumaker, 13 years after brawl with Cards

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Skip Schumaker was a Cardinals player 13 years ago when a brawl broke out and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto kicked St. Louis backup catcher Jason Larue on the head, causing a career-ending concussion. Now Schumaker is Miami’s first-year manager and Cueto is on his pitching staff. Cueto had been pinned against the screen behind home plate and had been trying to break loose during the brawl that began when Phillips and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina went nose-to-nose at home plate. Cueto was suspended for seven games.

