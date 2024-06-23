Cucho’s hat trick helps Crew beat Sporting KC 4-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Juan “Cucho” Hernández scored three goals — his first multi-goal game of the season — to help the Columbus Crew beat Sporting Kansas City 4-0. Cucho opened the scoring when he cut back to evade a defender near the center of the area and then slipped a rolling shot inside the post in the 32nd minute. The 25-year-old forward added a goal in first-half stoppage time and capped the scoring when he converted a free kick from 25-yards out in the 71st. Christian Ramírez added a goal for Columbus (8-3-6) in the 66th minute. John Pulskamp had four saves for Kansas City.

