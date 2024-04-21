Cucho, Moreira score goals to help Crew play Timbers to 2-2 tie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Juan “Cucho” Hernández and Steven Moreira each scored a goal to help the Columbus Crew play the Portland Timbers to a 2-2 tie. Moreira blasted a right-footer from about 30-yards out that slipped in the top-left corner of the net to make it 2-2 in the 71st minute. Felipe Moreira and Santiago Moreno scored goals for Portland. Columbus had 61% possession and outshot the Timbers 25-7. James Pantemis, who started for Portland in place of suspended (red card) Maxime Crepeau, had four saves. The Timbers (2-3-4) are winless, with three losses, in their last six games.

