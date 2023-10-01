Cucho Hernández scores on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute to help the Crew tie the Union 1-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute and the Columbus Crew tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Saturday night. Columbus (14-9-8) is unbeaten in 14 straight home matches in all competitions, including recording shutout wins in the previous three at Lower.com Field. Philadelphia (14-8-9) has played five consecutive draws, including a 1-1 result against Dallas on Wednesday. The Union have lost only one of their last 10 regular-season matches, a 3-1 loss to Toronto on Aug. 30. Hernández sent goalkeeper Andre Blake diving the wrong way to become the fourth player in Columbus history with at least 25 goal contributions (14 goals, 11 assists) in a single season.

