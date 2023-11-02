Cucho Hernández scores 2 goals to help Crew beat Atlanta United 2-0 in MLS playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández scored two goals to reach 18 on the season and No. 3 seed Columbus Crew beat sixth-seeded Atlanta United 2-0 in the MLS playoffs. Columbus (17-9-9) plays at Atlanta (13-10-12) on Tuesday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series. Columbus is unbeaten in 16 straight home matches in all competitions, with 12 wins. The Crew have won seven of their last eight home playoff matches, with a draw, including six straight. Atlanta has only won four of its last 35 away matches in all competitions, with 18 losses, dating to 2022. Hernández scored his first goal in first-half stoppage time. Hernández, who was 5 for 5 from the penalty spot during the regular season, converted a penalty kick in the 51st.

