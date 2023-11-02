Cucho Hernández scores 2 goals to help Crew beat Atlanta United 2-0 in MLS playoffs

By The Associated Press
Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández, right, and Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson, left, get tangled up in the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández scored two goals to reach 18 on the season and No. 3 seed Columbus Crew beat sixth-seeded Atlanta United 2-0 in the MLS playoffs. Columbus (17-9-9) plays at Atlanta (13-10-12) on Tuesday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series. Columbus is unbeaten in 16 straight home matches in all competitions, with 12 wins. The Crew have won seven of their last eight home playoff matches, with a draw, including six straight. Atlanta has only won four of its last 35 away matches in all competitions, with 18 losses, dating to 2022. Hernández scored his first goal in first-half stoppage time. Hernández, who was 5 for 5 from the penalty spot during the regular season, converted a penalty kick in the 51st.

