Cubs unveil statue depicting Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg in a familiar defensive crouch

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryne Sandberg hopes Cubs fans remember him as an alert and active defensive player. That’s exactly how they’ll see him from now on when they enter Wrigley Field. The club unveiled a statue of the Hall of Fame second baseman outside the historic ballpark before Sunday’s series finale against the New York Mets. The 64-year-old Sandberg said the ceremony was especially touching after his cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The statue depicts Sandberg crouched and waiting for a grounder. Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner.

