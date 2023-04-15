Cubs topple Dodgers 8-2 in Bellinger’s return to Los Angeles
By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs center fielder and former Los Angeles Dodger Cody Bellinger smiles from the dugout after being acknowledged by the Dodgers prior to a baseball game Friday, April 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yan Gomes homered twice, Ian Happ had four hits and three RBIs, Cody Bellinger scored in his return to Los Angeles and the Chicago Cubs beat the Dodgers 8-2 on Friday night. Justin Steele (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings. He has given up just three runs in 19 innings this season. The Cubs have won three of four. Chris Taylor and Max Muncy homered for Los Angeles, and Noah Syndergaard (0-2) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings. The Dodgers have lost five of seven. The Cubs tagged Syndergaard for one run in each of the third, fourth, and fifth innings.
Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes, left, heads to first after hitting a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger, left, scores from third after Eric Hosmer grounded out as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes stands at the plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill
Home plate umpire Jim Wolf, left, calls a strike on Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger, right, for a clock violation as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes kneels at the plate during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)