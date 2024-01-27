Cubs strengthen bullpen by agreeing to $9 million, 1-year contract with Neris, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Chicago Cubs and Héctor Neris have agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract, giving manager Craig Counsell another late-inning arm for his bullpen. The deal includes a team option that converts to a player option if Neris appears in 60 games, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is pending a physical. The 34-year-old Neris went 6-3 with a 1.71 ERA in 71 games with Houston last season. The right-hander has made at least 60 appearances six times, including each of the last three years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.