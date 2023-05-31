Cubs’ Steele leaves start against Rays because of left forearm tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele exited Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after three innings because of left forearm tightness. Steele retired all nine batters he face. He got a visit from manager David Ross and a trainer with one out in the third. Steele retired the next two batters, with third baseman Patrick Wisdom making a lunging stab on Taylor Walls’ line drive foul and stopping Jose Siri’s hard grounder before throwing him out. Hayden Wesneski came in to start the fourth inning. Steele is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 12 starts.

