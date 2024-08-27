Cubs steal 8 bases in a game for the first time since 1913 as Pete Crow-Armstrong swipes 3 bags

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the first time in more than 100 years, the Chicago Cubs have stolen eight bases in a game. The Cubs ran wild against Pittsburgh early in an 18-8 victory. They last had eight steals in 1913. Rookie center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong led the way with three stolen bases. That raised his season total to 26 in 93 games. Crow-Armstrong has only been caught stealing once this year. Chicago entered the game eighth in the major leagues in stolen bases with 112.

