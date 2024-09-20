Cubs stave off elimination, beat Nationals 3-1 behind Taillon and Swanson

CHICAGO (AP) — Jameson Taillon allowed two hits over six innings, Dansby Swanson hit his 16th home run and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Friday to stave off elimination from postseason contention.

Pinch-hitter Mike Tauchman had a two-run single in the seventh for the Cubs (79-75), who have eight games left and began the day seven games behind the New York Mets and Arizona for the last NL wild card.

“We got a big swing from Dansby early in the game and props to Mike Tauchman, as well,” Chicago manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s delivering very good at-bats from a pinch-hitting role.”

Washington has lost five straight games.

Taillon (11-8) struck out four, walked two and hit a batter, improving to 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA in his last five starts. He stranded the bases loaded in the third when José Tena lined out, and Taillion retired his last 10 batters.

Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams with third base coach Willie Harris, during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast

“It was a really good effort,” Counsell said. “It was crafty the way he pitched. … His cutter to the backside, he had a lot of lefties in the lineup obviously, and his cutter to that side of the plate was really good.”

Tyson Miller retired Dylan Crews on a bases-loaded grounder in the seventh and gave up an eighth-inning homer to James Wood. Porter Hodge pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save, finishing a five-hitter.

Trevor Williams (5-1), returning from a right flexor muscle strain that had sidelined him since May 30, allowed one run and three hits in five innings.

“Everything felt real good, take away one pitch from this outing,” Williams said. “I’m just thankful that I was be out there and give the team a chance to win.”

Taillon enjoyed locking up with in a pitcher’s duel with Williams, a Pittsburgh teammate for four seasons.

“We’ve stayed in touch really well over the years,” Taillon said. “Cool seeing him back out there healthy. I know fans probably want offense, but for me, selfishly, that’s a lot of fun.”

Swanson homered into the left-center bleachers off Williams in the first inning.

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch dove over the tarp and stretched into the protective netting to catch Teña’s foul pop foul for the second out in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Zach Brzykcy was optioned to Triple-A Rochester and transferred RHP Joan Adon to the 60-day injured list.

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki appeared to injure his hand stealing second in the eighth. Counsell didn’t have an update, but suggested it wasn’t serious. … LHP Jordan Wicks was placed on the 15-day IL with a right oblique strain retroactive to Wednesday and recalled RHP Trey Wingenter from Triple-A Iowa. Wicks had been activated from a 60-day IL on Sept. 1 following an oblique strain and was 1-2 with a 7.50 ERA in four starts. … RHP Hayden Wesneski was activated from the 15-day IL (right forearm strain) and RHP Shawn Armstrong was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Washington LHP MacKenzie Gore (9-12, 4.17) faces Chicago RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-11, 6.25) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.