Cubs’ Smyly loses bid for perfect game on Peralta’s dribbler

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly’s bid for a perfect game for the Chicago Cubs was stopped by David Peralta’s infield single for the Los Angeles Dodgers leading off the eighth inning. Peralta’s hit dribbled up the third base line. Smyly and Yan Gomes each went for the ball, and the catcher tumbled over the pitcher as the left-hander picked it up. Smyly was checked on by manager David Ross and a trainer, but he stayed in the game. He retired Miguel Vargas on a popup to third and struck out James Outman before he was replaced by Jeremiah Estrada.

