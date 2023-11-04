Cubs slugger Bellinger declines $25M option for 2024, will test market after bounce-back season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger declined his end of a $25 million mutual option for 2024 as expected and will test the free-agent market coming off a bounce-back season. The 2019 National League MVP, Bellinger is in line for a huge payday after hitting .307 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs. It was quite a turnaround for a player cut by the Dodgers in November after being limited by injuries and experiencing a drastic decline on offense. The Cubs signed Bellinger to a $17.5 million, one-year contract, and he helped them stay in playoff contention until late in the season. The Cubs declined their end of a $5 million mutual option on veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger. He was limited to 22 relief appearances because of a strained right forearm.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.