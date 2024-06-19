Cubs sign veteran catcher Tomás Nido, designate Yan Gomes for assignment

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have signed veteran catcher Tomás Nido and designated Yan Gomes for assignment. The 30-year-old Nido was designated for assignment by the New York Mets last week. He was hitting .229 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Gomes is a 13-year veteran. He is batting a career-low .154 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 34 games this season. Miguel Amaya has been getting most of the starts at catcher. The Cubs also placed right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson on the paternity list and recalled righty Porter Hodge. Thompson is 1-1 with one save and a 4.30 ERA in 11 games.

