Cubs sign Jorge López to a minor league contract, giving the veteran reliever another chance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have signed Jorge López to a minor league contract, giving the veteran reliever another chance after an abrupt conclusion to his time with the New York Mets. The deal was listed on the team’s transactions page. The 31-year-old López threw his glove into the stands after he was ejected in the eighth inning of New York’s 10-3 loss to the Dodgers at Citi Field on May 29. López then used a profanity during a bizarre and confusing postgame interview in the Mets’ clubhouse. He was designated for assignment the following day, and he issued a statement apologizing to teammates, coaches, fans and the front office.

