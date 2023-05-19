Cubs shuffle deck with Bellinger to IL, Hosmer designated for assignment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list Friday, sent struggling reliever Keegan Thompson back to Triple-A Iowa and designating former All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.

To fill the roster gaps by the moves, Chicago activated infielder Nico Horner from the injured list and brought infielder Edwin Rios and outfielder Mike Tauchman up from Iowa.

Bellinger suffered a left knee contusion on Monday night making a grab against the wall in right-center against Houston. Tauchman was called up to be outfield replacement for Bellinger, who was hitting .271 with seven homers and 20 RBIs.

Hosmer, 33, helped Kansas City win the World Series in 2015. He hit .234 with two homers and 14 at-bats in 94 at-bats for Chicago.

