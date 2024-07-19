Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki excited for return to Tokyo Dome for Japan series vs Dodgers in 2025

CHICAGO (AP) — A 9-year-old Seiya Suzuki sat in the stands of the Tokyo Dome with eyes peeled on New York Yankees outfielder Hideki Matsui as he warmed up for a game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2004. Now an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, Suzuki will follow in Matsui’s shoes and return for the league’s sixth installment of the Japan series in 2025. He’ll be joined by Japanese-born Cubs’ pitcher Shota Imanaga for two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Dome on March 18-19.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.