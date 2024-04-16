Cubs rookie Michael Busch homers in 5th consecutive game to equal club record

PHOENIX (AP) — Chicago Cubs rookie Michael Busch has homered for the fifth straight game to match a franchise record. Busch led off the second inning with his sixth home run of the season, a 419-foot drive to center field on an 0-2 pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Four other Cubs players have gone deep in five straight games — including current third baseman Christopher Morel, who did it last year. The others are Sammy Sosa and Hall of Famers Hack Wilson and Ryne Sandberg. The 26-year-old Busch was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a January trade.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.