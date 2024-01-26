Cubs right-hander Mathew Peters suspended for season after positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Mathew Peters has been suspended for the 2024 season under the minor league drug program following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. Peters tested positive for the steroid known as Oral Turinabol. The 23-year-old signed for a $125,000 bonus in 2022 from the Indiana Institute of Technology. He was 0-1 with a 16.68 ERA in 14 relief appearances last year for the Arizona Complex League Cubs. Caplin was third player disciplined this year under the minor league program.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.