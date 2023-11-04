Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman opts out of final year of his contract, gives up $21 million salary

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman has opted out of the final year of contract, , giving up a $21 million salary for 2024. Stroman signed a $71 million, three-year contract in December 2021. He is 77-76 with a 3.65 ERA over nine seasons with Toronto, the New York Mets and Cubs. Stroman went from dominating the first three months this past season and making his second All-Star team to struggling through injuries the rest of the way. He finished with a 3.95 ERA in 25 starts and 27 appearances.

