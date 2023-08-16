Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman has a rib cartilage fracture, and there is no timetable for his return

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman has a right rib cartilage fracture, and there is no timetable for his return. The new injury for Stroman, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 2 because of inflammation in his right hip, is a blow for the Cubs as they try for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2020. Stroman was slated to come off the IL and start Wednesday against the White Sox, but he experienced some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto. He visited a doctor Monday and had an MRI that showed the cartilage fracture.

