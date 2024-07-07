Cubs reliever Colten Brewer breaks hand punching wall after rough outing

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed right-handed reliever Colten Brewer on the 60-day injured list before their series finale because he broke his left hand when punching the dugout wall in frustration the day before. Brewer entered Saturday’s game in relief of starter Kyle Hendricks. He gave up three runs — one earned — hit a batter and committed a throwing error in two-thirds of an inning. Brewer said Sunday that his frustration got the best of him. He has appeared in 16 games this season for the Cubs, posting a 5.66 ERA with no decisions. Chicago recalled righty Hunter Bigge from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

