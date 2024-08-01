Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay to have right forearm surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay will need surgery on his injured right forearm. Manager Craig Counsell made the announcement on Thursday. The 29-year-old Alzolay had 22 saves in 25 chances last season, but none after August 29. The righty appeared in only five more games, finishing 2-5 with a 2.67 ERA. Alzolay then struggled early this season. He was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain on May 13. He tried to rehabilitate the injury without surgery but had a setback after a minor league rehab appearance on Saturday.

