Cubs president Jed Hoyer remains optimistic about team’s future following disappointing season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer was frustrated the team fell far short of expectations. He’s also optimistic about the future. Hoyer says the Cubs “put ourselves in a terrific position” as an organization and are in good shape going forward. The Cubs came into the season expecting to contend for the NL Central championship. Instead, they finished 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers at 83-79 and missed the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. Manager Craig Counsell likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon after the Cubs lured him from Milwaukee with a $40 million, five-year contract and fired David Ross in a pair of surprising moves last November. Hoyer’s long-term future is in question because his contract expires after next season.

