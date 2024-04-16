Cubs place Seiya Suzuki on 10-day injured list with right oblique strain

PHOENIX (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed right fielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. The 29-year-old Suzuki, in his second season with the Cubs after coming over from Japan, had a similar injury last year on the left side and missed six weeks. This one occurred Sunday when he was running to first base, Suzuki said. “It’s not as serious as last year’s injury,” Suzuki said through a translator. He’s batting .305 with three homers and a team-high 13 RBIs. The Cubs recalled outfielder Alexander Canario from Triple-A Iowa.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.