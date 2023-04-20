Cubs place RHP Jameson Taillon on IL with groin injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed right-hander Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list because of a left groin strain. Right-hander Javier Assad has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Assad is slated to start the opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cubs manager David Ross says Taillon got hurt while playing catch on Wednesday on flat ground in Oakland.

