Cubs place RHP Ben Brown on 15-day IL with neck strain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Ben Brown has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left neck strain. The 24-year-old Brown is 1-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 15 games, including eight starts. The IL stint was made retroactive to Sunday, a day after he allowed three runs and three hits in four innings in a 4-3 loss at Cincinnati. Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner had an extensive batting practice session and could start on Wednesday night. Hoerner hasn’t played since Friday’s 3-2 loss at the Reds because of a small right-hand fracture.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.