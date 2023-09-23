Cubs place reliever Brad Boxberger on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed reliever Brad Boxberger on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain. Chicago also recalled right-hander Keegan Thompson from Triple-A Iowa before its game against Colorado. Thompson is 2-2 with a save and a 4.71 ERA in 19 appearances with the Cubs this season. Boxberger finalized a $2.8 million, one-year contract with Chicago in December, but he had trouble staying healthy for much of the season.

