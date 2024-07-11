Cubs place outfielder Cody Bellinger on injured list with broken finger

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a left middle finger fracture. Bellinger was hit by a pitch thrown by Cionel Pérez in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s 4-0 victory over the Orioles. Bellinger initially stayed in the game but left shortly thereafter. There’s no telling how long the injury will keep him sidelined. Bellinger is batting .269 with nine homers and 37 RBIs. Chicago recalled outfielder Alexander Canario from Triple-A Iowa to fill the spot on the roster. Canario has appeared in 13 games with the Cubs this season.

