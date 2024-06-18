Cubs place OF Mike Tauchman on IL, recall INF Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Mike Tauchman on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain before Tuesday’s game with the San Francisco Giants. Tauchman left the Cubs’ 7-6 loss to the Giants on Monday after legging out a single in the third inning. On Tuesday, manager Craig Counsell said Tauchman would “probably need four weeks to heal, so we’re gonna’ miss significant time.” The 33-year—old Tauchman is batting .259 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 66 games. He has frequently hit at the top of the Cubs’ order, leading off 24 times and batting second 16. In addition to 57 hits, Tauchman has drawn 33 walks.

