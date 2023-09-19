Cubs place Nick Madrigal on IL, recall Jared Young from minors

MATT CARLSON The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar to end the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

CHICAGO (AP) — The sliding Chicago Cubs placed infielder Nick Madrigal on the 10 injured list, retroactive to Sept. 17 with a right hamstring strain and recalled infielder Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa before Tuesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.Madrigal, batting .263 with two homers and 28 RBIs in 92 games, left in the 10th inning Saturday’s 7-6 13-inning loss at Arizona. He missed most of July with a similar injury. Manager David Ross didn’t have a timetable for Madrigal’s return.

