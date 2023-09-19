Cubs place Nick Madrigal on IL, recall Jared Young from minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The sliding Chicago Cubs placed infielder Nick Madrigal on the 10 injured list, retroactive to Sept. 17 with a right hamstring strain and recalled infielder Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa before Tuesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.Madrigal, batting .263 with two homers and 28 RBIs in 92 games, left in the 10th inning Saturday’s 7-6 13-inning loss at Arizona. He missed most of July with a similar injury. Manager David Ross didn’t have a timetable for Madrigal’s return.

