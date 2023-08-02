Cubs place Marcus Stroman on 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right hip

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star right-hander Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right hip and added newly acquired right-handed reliever José Cuas to the active roster. Stroman isn’t expected to miss much action, manager David Ross said. The move is retroactive to Tuesday. Stroman (10-8, 3.85 ERA) allowed a combined 13 runs in his past two starts. Cuas came over from Kansas City in a deal for outfielder Nelson Velázquez.

