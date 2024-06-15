Cubs place LHP Jordan Wicks on the 15-day IL with a strained right oblique

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Jordan Wicks on the 15-day injured list with a strained right oblique. Wicks departed Friday’s 3-0 loss to St. Louis in the second inning. He walked off the field with a trainer after surrendering a two-out single to Dylan Carlson. It was Wicks’ first start and second appearance since returning from a strained left forearm. He was sidelined for six weeks. Right-hander Keegan Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to replace Wicks on the roster. Thompson is 1-1 with a 4.97 ERA in nine relief appearances with the Cubs this year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.