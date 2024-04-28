Cubs place LHP Jordan Wicks on 15-day IL, demote LHP Luke Little to Iowa

BOSTON (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Jordan Wicks on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm. The 27-year-old Wicks was scheduled to start the series finale at Boston, but he was scratched on Saturday. The Cubs also optioned lefty Luke Little to Triple-A Iowa before the matchup with the Red Sox. Right-hander Daniel Palencia and left-hander Richard Lovelady were brought up from the team’s top minor league affiliate. Palencia has made three appearances with Chicago this season, working six innings and giving up four earned runs.

