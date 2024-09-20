Cubs place Jordan Wicks on IL and activate Hayden Wesnesksi

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain. The move Friday was retroactive to Sept. 18. The Cubs recalled right-handed pitcher Trey Wingenter from Triple-A Iowa. They also activated right-hander Hayden Wesneski from the 15-day IL (right forearm strain) and designated RHP Shawn Armstrong for assignment. Wesneski has been out since July 20.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.