Cubs place INF Patrick Wisdom on 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed infielder Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain. Manager David Ross says Wisdom has been dealing with the issue for about two weeks. But he aggravated the injury when he was playing left field on Friday and tried to make a diving catch on Anthony Santander’s leadoff double in the sixth inning against Baltimore. The Cubs also activated left-hander Justin Steele from the 15-day IL. Steele was set to start Saturday against the Orioles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.