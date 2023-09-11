Cubs place closer Alzolay on the 15-day IL and promote top prospect Crow-Armstrong from minors

DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed closer Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day injured list and promoted top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs also activated reliever Michael Fulmer from the IL before the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. Outfielder Alexander Canario was optioned to Iowa, and left-hander Anthony Kay was designated for assignment. The 28-year-old Alzolay has a forearm strain. The right-hander pitched a scoreless inning on Friday and Saturday against Arizona. The 21-year-old Crow-Armstrong was selected by the Mets in the first round of the 2020 amateur draft. The speedy outfielder was acquired by Chicago in the July 2021 trade that moved Javier Báez to New York.

